Two dead, two seriously hurt after 4WD overturns into ditch near Saratok-Sarikei

SIBU (June 2): Two persons were killed while another two were seriously injured after the four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle they were travelling in overturned into a ditch along Jalan Berayang, Saratok-Sarikei on Friday afternoon.

The deceased, a man and a woman, was identified as Voon Kuet Pin, 55, and Voon Lek Siong, 33, respectively.

The survivors were a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said it dispatched a team of five from the Saratok fire station to the scene after receiving a distress call at 4.06pm.

“All four victims are believed to have been thrown out of the vehicle. Two were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, while the other two were given early treatment before being rushed to Saratok Hospital,” it said.

The bodies of the two deceased victims were handed over to police for further action, Bomba added.