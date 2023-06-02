Uggah: Sarawak aims to complete construction of 5,000km new roads in interior by 2030

KUCHING (June 2): Sarawak aims to complete the construction of some 5,000 kilometres (km) of new roads connecting various villages and scattered settlements in the interior areas before 2030, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD), said the state government is currently in the final stages of planning for the implementation of the project.

“We are now in the final stages of trying to finalise the road network construction plan to connect various villages throughout the state.

“That is to focus on the construction of around 5,000 km of roads before 2030 because by that year, we aim to become a high-income region, as well as its people,” he said when met by reporters when attending the Gawai Dayak Open House held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday.

Uggah said the construction of the new roads is necessary to ensure amenities and infrastructures are accessible by all Sarawakians by 2030.

Citing the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030), he said the construction of the new roads is fundamental for Sarawak to remain steadfast once it achieved its goal of becoming a developed state by 2030.

“And GPS government, with the full support of the people will be able to carry out the programme.

“Just now, the Premier was lamenting that a lot of traffic jams are happening in the interior area. It is the sign that development projects are trickling down to the people and this is very important because this is one of the principles of our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS) which is social inclusivity.

“We must make sure that our development programmes, be it infrastructure, economic development education or health, all of these should bring benefit to the whole Sarawakian no matter where they are,” he added.