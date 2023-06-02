Van parked at Roban house’s car porch destroyed in fire

SARATOK (June 2): A van parked in the car porch of a house at Jalan SK Sungai Nyiar in Roban near here was completely destroyed in a fire yesterday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said a report on the fire came in at 4.46pm.

A team of firefighters from Saratok fire station was deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire involved a van that was 100 per cent burnt, while 15 per cent of the walls of the house were also affected,” said a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said firefighters chose to use an offensive mode to fight the flames.

“The fire was brought under control at 5.14pm. The operation ended at 6pm,” added the spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.