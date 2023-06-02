Woman’s body found at shopping mall car park in Kuching

KUCHING (June 2): The body of a woman in her 20s was found on the ground floor of a shopping mall car park at Jalan Wan Alwi here last night.

According to sources, a security guard who was making his rounds at the car park discovered the body.

At the scene were paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital, who declared the woman died at the scene.

Based on her injuries, the victim is believed to have fallen from a considerable height, possibly from an upper level of the car park.

The body has since been transferred to the hospital’s forensics department for a post-mortem.

It is understood that a bunch of keys and a pair shoes, believed to have belonged to the deceased, were found on the seventh floor of the car park.

The police have been contacted for more information.