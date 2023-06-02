Women swindlers targeting elderly in Sibu, warns MP

SIBU (June 2): A gang of swindlers is on the prowl for vulnerable senior citizens to prey upon here, warned Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

According to him, an elderly woman from Rejang Park was among the most recent victims, losing RM7,000 as well as her passport to the swindlers.

“My assistant has already brought the victim to lodge a police report,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the modus operandi of the swindlers, normally comprising three women, was to pick on a senior citizen who is alone and then to strike up a conversation.

“When they learn about the victim’s children from the conversation, they would say these children would encounter misfortune and disaster would fall on them.

“The purpose is to create fear and panic in the victim so that they will follow whatever instructions are given by the swindlers,” Ling said.

He explained that once the victims is confused, the swindlers would propose ways to help get rid of the purported misfortune.

“The swindlers would persuade the victim to take out cash and then perform a ‘spell’ over it. They would then tell the victim not to take out the money, placed in a bag, for a week or so,” he related.

When the victim opens the bag a few days later, there would only be a stack of folded newspapers and two bottles of mineral water.

Ling urged the police to strengthen their enforcement to arrest the perpetrators and prevent more victims from falling for the scam.