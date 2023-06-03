APM helps capture metre-long cobra from dog kennel

MIRI (June 3): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel here were summoned to a house at Jalan Lin Chin Sian on Thursday night to help capture a cobra which had slithered into a dog kennel.

APM in a statement said it deployed a team of trained snake handlers after receiving a call from the house owner at 7.11pm.

“The six-member team was told by the house owner that he had spotted the cobra in the kennel.

“Upon inspection, APM personnel found the cobra still inside and they took about nine minutes to capture it,” said APM.

It added the reptile measured about one metre long.

The operation concluded at 7.35pm, with APM personnel later releasing the cobra back into its natural habitat away from any residential area.