Borneo Heights Glamping Fest attracts 300 participants

KUCHING (June 3): Nearly 300 people took part in the three-day Borneo Heights Glamping Festival held on June 1 at Borneo Highlands Resort here.

The resort was previously closed down in June 2020 by former developer, Country Heights Holdings Berhad.

As many as 90 tents were set up to enjoy the cool air in the area surrounded by the virgin forests, according to a press release.

A dinner event was also held at the clubhouse to commemorate the first anniversary of Borneo Heights Residents Association, which had secured permission from the authorities for the festival.

Association chairman Lo Khere Chiang, who is Batu Kitang assemblyman, said the government has plans to further develop the resort and improve its infrastructures and facilities.

“Judging from the response to this event, it is evident that our local people want the resort to be re-opened and they appreciate the natural beauty of the resort,” he said.

He added that the chief executive officer of Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office in Singapore and its officers were amongst those who took part in the festival.

The press release said arrangements have been made for Singaporean government officials, journalists and businessmen to visit the resort later this month and in July.

This, it pointed out, would boost potential investments in tourism facilities and products in the Borneo Highlands, which is gazetted under Section 13E of the Land Code to enable foreigners to acquire land and property.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines glamping as a form of camping involving accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping.