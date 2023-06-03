Chinese groups in Kapit extend Gawai greetings through ‘ngabang’

KAPIT (June 3): Kapit Chinese community leaders together with heads of Chinese non-governmental organisations (NGOs) took some time to visit the open houses hosted by some prominent Dayaks here on the first day of the celebration.

Led by Pemanca Wong Kie Ing, the visitors comprised Penghulu Sia Shui Poh, Penghulu Sng Chee Hun, Penghulu Jenny Yu, Kapitan Teo Tien Chai, Kapitan Ling Hang Pin, Kapitan Kong Cheak He, Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce chairman Sii Bang Ee, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kapit branch chief Ling Thian Ing and deputy Dato Yong Hua Sying, Councillor David Wong and Dr Jenny Kiu.

They went to the open house hosted Kapit District Council deputy chairman Watson Awan Jalai at his residence in Taman Goram Heights, former Kapit District Council chief clerk James Sandak’s house at Taman Thiam Chiong, Penghulu Madang Jelani’s house at Sungai Pelajau, and Penghulu Pasang Tuba’s house at Jalan Selirik.

When met by the accompanying reporters, James said preparations for his Gawai open house kicked off several days before the celebration on June 1.

“My wife Kunchi Bantin, our son Nixon and I did everything because we wanted out guests to also feel the authentic Gawai atmosphere.

“We have the food cooked in bamboo over a small fire so that the taste would be good. Our ‘tuak’ (rice wine) was prepared few months earlier.

“We are holding our open house for a week so as to give our relatives and friends ample time to join us in celebrating Gawai this year,” said James.

Both hailing from Rumah Jackat Mujong in Baleh, James and Kunchi are both active in local community activities.

A former treasurer of the Kapit branch of Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU), James is the present secretary Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bukit Goram branch and the officer in charge of the state constituency’s service centre.

Kunchi, a former headmistress of SK Nanga Metah, is now the chairperson of Kapit Division Women’s Association.