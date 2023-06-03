‘Cordial relationship’ between state and federal government vital for development, says Ahmad Zahid

KAPIT (June 3): Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says a cordial relationship between the federal and state governments is important to implement development programmes successfully.

He said the formation of the unity government, the Malaysia Madani concept that we all support, must be given priority because what is important is the progress and welfare of the people.

Efforts to strengthen such relationship is in line with the mission of the Madani government that wants every Rakyat in the country to benefit from every development carried out by the government.

“What more! If the state governments are always in tandem with the Federal government, certainly the Federal government will directly channel funds for development and probably more than the allocation that the state is supposed to receive.

“This is what Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been doing as the Prime Minister,” he said in his speech during the 2023 Gawai Open House celebration at Dewan Suarah Kapit, here today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development said a cordial relationship will also enable every proposed plan and development programme to be implemented smoothly.

The Deputy Prime Minister also announced that the construction of the Kolej Profesional Mara building in Kapit would start this year since the project had already been approved.

He also announced that the Nanga Samaram to Nanga Beguang road project worth RM170 million and the Jalan Sungai Sut — Rumah Juntan project worth (RM60 million), The Kapit Alternative Water Supply Scheme worth RM60 million and the construction of the RM4.8 million Sungai Amang bridge that will connect Rumah Richard Engking to the main road will take off soon.

Meanwhile, during the ‘People with the Leaders’ programme at the Rumah Richard Engking longhouse, Ahmad Zahid approved an allocation of RM1.3 million to upgrade the longhouse, including the electrical wiring that will benefit 400 tenants from 48 families living there. — Bernama