DPM Zahid: Putrajaya-Sarawak collaboration can secure further progress, prosperity

KUCHING (June 3): Collaboration and harmony between the federal and Sarawak governments can secure further progress and prosperity for the country and state, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a Facebook post today, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed the importance of good federal-state relations.

“Collaboration and harmony between the federal and state governments like what we are seeing today is important in ensuring that the people of Malaysia and Sarawak, in particular, achieve more progress, prosperity, and enhanced well-being.

“May this unity be the basis of the strength of the Unity Government to continue to lead the country and provide the best for all Malaysians,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid shared the social media post following his courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the latter’s residence here.

“Today, I received an invitation to have breakfast with my friend, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at his official residence,” he added.