Dr Zaliha: Health Ministry scrutinising manpower shortage issue

MACHANG (June 3): The issue of staff shortage involving the Health Ministry (MOH) is being scrutinised according to the requirements of vacancies for positions such as doctors and nurses, said minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the ministry is also looking at employee placement so that there will not be an excess of staff in government hospitals and clinics.

“The issue of staff shortage does not involve only one hospital. We know there is a shortage, but it is being studied, and we have also mapped the staff’s needs.

“We are really concerned about this issue, and immediate action will be taken on these pressing matters,” she told reporters after the Type 7 Health Clinic Project handover ceremony at the Mata Ayer Health Clinic here today.

Also present were Deputy Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad and Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

Prior to this, the Johor Health Department reportedly faced a shortage of 2,800 healthcare personnel, especially doctors and nurses.

Asked about the problems faced by assistant medical officers regarding contract positions, she said the ministry would extend their contract for another year.

“If there is a vacancy, we can absorb them into permanent positions. So, for the time being, we will extend their contracts first,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said five Type 7 Health Clinics in Kelantan will start operating on July 2, involving a total cost of RM32.05 million.

The five health clinics are Mata Ayer Health Clinic and Kerilla Health Clinic in Machang, Karangan Health Clinic and Peria Health Clinic in Kuala Krai and Sokor Health Clinic in Tanah Merah.

“All these health clinics are dilapidated rural clinics that have been upgraded to Type 7 Health Clinics. They will offer services such as maternal and child health clinics, outpatient clinics, emergency treatment, basic medical laboratories and pharmacy,” she said. — Bernama