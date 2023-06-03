Residents of razed Rh Nglai told to apply for HDC loan to rebuild longhouse

SIBU (June 3): Residents of Rumah Nglai Usit at Jalan Pulau Dudong here have been urged to apply for Sarawak Housing Development Corporation (HDC) loan to rebuild their gutted longhouse.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong said HDC loan is interest-free and that every unit will get RM30,000.

He said this yesterday when visiting the 12-door longhouse which was badly damaged by fire Thursday night. A total of 80 residents were rendered homeless.

“We also visited Tuai Rumah Nglai who was injured whilst trying to save (the longhouse from) the fire.

“I then handed application forms for HDC loan to his son Jimmy Nglai. I explained to Jimmy that HDC loan is interest-free and every ‘pintu’ (unit) will get RM30,000,” he said in a statement.

Additionally, Wong said he would seek assistance from Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Accompanying Wong were SRDC secretary Ng Siang Wei and councillor Jason Tay.