Home Ministry asked to probe claims security personnel extorting visitors at Ba Kelalan-Long Bawan border

LAWAS (June 3): The Home Ministry must investigate claims that security personnel at the Ba Kelalan-Long Bawan border have been extorting visitors coming into Lawas by land, said Baru Bian.

The Ba Kelalan assemblyman claimed to have received complaints from two Long Bawan district officers who are in Sarawak with a delegation to attend the Lun Bawang Festival this week.

“Bapak Ronnie Firdaus and Bapak Lian Tony came to see me today (yesterday) and specifically raised this issue during our meeting.

“When they came to attend this festival on the organisers’ invitation, some of them, including one of Bapak Ronnie’s staff members, were asked to pay money to the GOF (General Operations Force) personnel manning the border,” Baru told The Borneo Post in an interview here yesterday.

He claimed the visitors revealed the amount demanded varied from RM200 to RM1,000, but there have even been incidents in the past where the personnel allegedly asked for up to RM1,500.

“When they came to this Pesta (festival), some of them had no more ringgit left as they had used their money to pay the personnel at the border, and some had to use their rupiah amounting to 100,000 rupiah or equivalent to RM30.

“I am talking about legitimate visitors who’ve had complete and proper inter-border documents (Pas Lintas Batas) when they go through the border checkpoint,” Baru lamented, adding that they also claimed that such incidents are rampant.

According to him, many other visitors initially wanted to attend the festival but cancelled their plans because of such incidents at the border.

Baru questioned why the visitors were being oppressed by the authorities at the border.

“This is blatant corruption and there were incidents where they chased them on motorcycle. When they were checked at the border, they were also not allowed to use their phone (to record evidence).

“I am taking this very seriously, I think this is pure corruption, especially in the context of Malaysia Madani, where the Prime Minister emphasised on corruption. I want action on this, I call for a thorough investigation into this matter,” he said.

Ronnie, who was present during the interview, said he had received many complaints over the years from his community on this matter.

He claimed that the extortion usually happened when the visitors were leaving Lawas through the border.

“Because they had already spent their money, they usually give whatever amount they have. Only this time around that the visitors, including one of my staff, were asked to pay at the border when they were coming to this festival,” he said.

He opined cross border activity should be a win-win situation for both countries, especially when Long Bawan folk had no choice but to cross over to Lawas to buy their necessities.

However, Ronnie said such incidents at the border were discouraging the people from coming to Lawas.

“Now, not only our people were asked to pay money at the border, some of the rations that they bought here in Lawas were also taken by these personnel at the border,” he claimed.

He also claimed that the rules on which items were allowed and not allowed to be brought to Indonesia also appeared to change according to who was manning the border.

“There are no clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the list of items that are allowed and not. Our people get confused, because there are times certain items allowed, but other times not allowed.

“We want a clear list of the items that are allowed and not allowed,” he said.

Ronnie added that his community has been pressing him to raise the issue with Malaysian authorities.

“That is why we came to see YB Baru. We hope he could help us raise this issue and find a solution to it,” he stressed.