Injured trekkers rescued after hit by falling tree branches at Mulu National Park

MIRI (June 3): Three young tourists were injured after tree branches fell on them during a trek from the Deer Cave towards Mulu National Park headquarters on Thursday.

Marudi fire station chief Maureen Sim in a statement yesterday said they received a distress call from the tour guide at 6pm and a team of four Mount Cave Search and Rescue (Mocsar) personnel was immediately despatched to the scene.

The victims, aged 11, 13 and 14, were part of a team of 16 tourists.

“One of the victims, who suffered back injuries, had to be carried on a stretcher, while the other two managed to get back to the headquarters on their own,” said Sim.

“They were given outpatient treatment at Mulu clinic. However, the one who sustained injuries to his back was advised to get further treatment in Miri,” she added.