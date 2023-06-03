Lanang MP makes use of Gawai visit to reach out to Dayak constituents

SIBU (June 3): It was a dual-function visit conducted by Lanang MP Alice Lau and her team to several longhouses in her constituency early this week.

Among the settlements that they went to were Rumah Raymond Adam at Sungai Pak, Rumah Agatha Menchol at Sungai Sengan, and Rumah Raymond Bandang and Sungai Menyan.

Lau, also Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, was happy to have received the warm welcome from her Dayak constituents.

“However, it’s more than just visits to wish them ‘Happy Gawai Dayak’.

“We also used the opportunity to meet the ‘Tuai Rumah’ (longhouse chieftains) and learn more about their problems and present situation,” said Lau.

“Actually, we spent more time talking (with the chieftains and residents) than enjoying the meals at the longhouses, but that’s OK,” she quipped.

Adding on, Lau said she took the time to hold a dialogue with the longhouse residents.

“I will do my best to help my longhouse constituents in solving any issues and problems faced by them,” she said.