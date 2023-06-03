Lawas mega projects to transform economic landscape of northern region, says MP

LAWAS (June 3): Planned and ongoing construction of several mega projects here will be the catalyst for economic growth in the northern region and transform the town’s landscape, said Datuk Henry Sum Agong.

The Lawas MP said this includes the new RM600 million Lawas Airport.

He said at present the town still lacked a lot of infrastructure, but with the ongoing development plans taking shape, there will be positive changes in the coming year.

“For information, here in Lawas, we will be getting development and mega projects from both the state and federal government. Today, we may be short of some development, but we hope that these projects that have been approved by the federal and state governments would benefits us in the near future,” he said when officiating at the 36th Lun Bawang Festival in the Lawas Square today.

He pointed out that the new Lawas Airport, which will be built in Sundar, will enable bigger aircraft to land.

The first phase of the project is set to begin soon.

“Another mega project that recently received approval is Bukit Sari port. In fact, during Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s visit to Long Tuma recently, (the Premier said) this project had been approved,” he said.

In addition to the ongoing construction of the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR), Henry said he had also requested an additional road be built from Ba Kelalan to the Indonesian border.

He said the allocation for the project amounting to RM80 million has been approved.

“This project is still at a very early stage of surveying. I will be meeting with the relevant parties in Ba Kelalan soon regarding this project,” he said.

Henry also praised the organising committee for the smooth running of the annual three-day festival, which has seen Lawas town thronged by thousands of visitors including from Kalimantan, Brunei, Sabah, and Labuan.

He proposed the Sarawak Lun Bawang Association (PLBS) set up a centre for the benefit of the community.

“I am allocating RM250,000 to PLBS for it to carry out projects. I would like to propose for it to set up a centre for us to organise events like this in the future,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian said for Lawas to be developed, four main areas need to be address — infrastructure, which includes access to better roads and electricity; Native Customary Rights (NCR); economic activities; as well as internet connectivity.

“I will continue to fight on issues relating to NCR to ensure that our land is protected, including the forests around our villages. At the same time, with the development coming to our area, we should be ready to develop our NCR land for economic activities,” he said.

On another note, Baru cautioned that even though development is welcomed, the community must be wary of the possible negative effects including social problems such as drug abuse, which are expected to increase.

“The problem of drug abuse has become a critical problem here, and we must be vigilant and stop it from worsening. Illegal gambling is also a social problem that needs to be addressed.

“As leaders and parents, we must do our part by cooperating with the authorities on these matters,” he added.