Man killed, daughters injured in Labuan accident

LABUAN (June 3): A man was killed while his two daughters suffered minor injuries when the car they were traveling in ended inside a ditch along Jalan Mohd Salleh near a cafe at Taman Damai here on Friday.

Labuan police chief Superintendent Ahmad Jawila said the 48-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the location by paramedics in the 8.30pm incident.

“The victim’s daughters, aged eight and 10, escaped with minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Both girls are reported to be in stable condition,” said Ahmad.

Police investigation believed the victim had lost control of the wheel before the vehicle skidded off the road and went into a ditch.

The victim was pinned in the driver’s seat and it took a couple of minutes for fire and rescue personnel to free him.

The body was taken to hospital for a postmortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.