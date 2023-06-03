MYAirline crowns winners of Miss Borneo

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): Dewi Perumal Oddiar was crowned MYAirline Miss Borneo 2023 on Saturday.

The talented Sabahan showcased her fluency in various local and international languages as well as her knowledge of current events, captivating the crowd.

She received a cash reward of RM5,000, an elegant sash and a majestic crown.

Expressing her gratitude, she stated, “I am beyond thankful to everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey alongside the lovely women of Borneo. I extend my deepest appreciation to MYAirline for organizing this remarkable event, and I am truly honored to be representing the brand as part of its cabin crew,” said Dewi.

Helviyanna Nasip claimed the first runner-up position, earning her RM3,000 in cash, a sash and a distinguished crown.

The second runner-up title was bestowed upon Marlissa Felicisimo, who was awarded RM2,000 in cash, a sash and a crown.

The first round of the competition witnessed the top three contestants gracefully adorning traditional costumes, showcasing elegance and poise on the stage.

In the second round, the finalists captivated the audience with their wit and broad general knowledge during the engaging Q&A session with MYAirline recruiters.

Finally, in the grand finale, these remarkable local beauties enthralled the spectators with their talents, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience.

Furthermore, special awards were presented to recognize the outstanding talents of contestants.

Shaeffa Yana was honored with the title of Miss Photogenic, Dewi was bestowed with the Miss Congeniality award, and Helviyana Nasip was recognized as Miss Best Smile. These extraordinary women, each possessing unique qualities, were selected based on their outstanding attributes and received a cash prize of RM1,000 along with a distinguished sash.

These exceptional winners will now be offered an exciting career opportunity as MYAirline cabin crew.

The contest was launched by Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew at the Imago Shopping Mall.

Congratulating the winners after the event, Rayner Teo, Chief Executive Officer of MYAirline, said, “We are immensely proud of all the participants who showcased their remarkable talents and beauty throughout this competition. MYAirline Miss Borneo 2023 has provided a platform to celebrate the rich culture and extraordinary individuals of Borneo. We believe that Dewi Perumal Oddiar and our exceptional winners will represent the MYAirline brand with grace, professionalism and pride. We

congratulate them on their well-deserved victory.”