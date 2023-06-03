MYAirline Miss Borneo to highlight diverse charm of Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): MYAirline Miss Borneo 2023 which was held on Saturday is dedicated to highlighting the captivating allure and diverse charm of Sabah.

“I was made to understand that cabin crews will be elegantly attired in traditional costumes from Sabah, while a select few will showcase the traditional attire from Sarawak. This is in conjunction with the recently celebrated Pesta Kaamatan in Sabah on May 30tm and 31, as well as the Hari Gawai festivities in Sarawak on June 1 and 2,” said Tourism, Culture and Environment minister Datuk Christina Liew.

The contestants of the MYAirline Miss Borneo 2023 are the latest cabin crew members of the MYAirline team who were successful in their walk-in interview held on Friday.

Liew opined that their participation in the pageant is a testament to their passion for aviation, and their desire to be part of an organisation dedicated to providing great service and experience to future passengers.

“In line with our commitment to promoting Sabah’s tourism industry, I believe that this event brings together talented and inspiring individuals from Sabah, who will compete for the coveted title and have the opportunity to represent the beauty and essence of our beloved land.

“Through this event, we hope to inspire not only the contestants but also our esteemed guests and visitors to discover Sabah’s enchanting beauty,” she said, adding that being the newest airline in Malaysia, MYAirline had done a fantastic job in coming up with a unique approach of recruiting Sabahans with dreams of working in the airline industry.

She added that in less than seven months, MYAirline had already unlocked significant milestones, from its initial flights on Dec 1 last year, MYAirline has since expanded its official operations from three destinations in Malaysia namely from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, Kedah; Kuching, Sarawak; and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, to eight more domestic destinations to date.

Liew disclosed that MYAirline is looking into more domestic routes as well as selected ASEAN destinations, including Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam by the end of 2023.

“Their first international destinations will be Bangkok and Don Mueang, Thailand, with daily flights commencing on June 28 and July 1 this year respectively.

“On top of that, MYAirline is also looking into establishing a hub at Kota Kinabalu. Its current operations in Sabah are centred around Kota Kinabalu and Tawau with a total frequency of 28x and 14x flights weekly respectively as well as connecting daily flights from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau.

“I am pleased to share that flights from Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu will be increased in the future, and daily flights to Sandakan will also be introduced soon,” said Liew, adding that since their first flight on Dec 1 2022 to April 30 this year, MYAirline’s passenger performance has increased by 60 per cent on the route into Sabah and Sarawak, 34 per cent on the Sabah route alone, and 40 per cent on the Peninsular route,” she said.