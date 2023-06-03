‘No power supply disruption’, Sarawak Energy reassures public after Pujut Power Station fire

KUCHING (June 3): A fire broke out at one of the transformers within the Power Station in Pujut, Miri at about 6am today.

A Sarawak Energy press statement said the incident had raised concerns among the public regarding potential power supply disruptions and safety risks in the surrounding areas.

“Sarawak Energy assures the public that the situation has been contained with no interruptions of power supply to Miri. Moreover, no injuries or property damage have been reported aside from partial damage to the transformer,” said the corporation.

It said the incident is an isolated event, and the rest of its electrical infrastructure remains secure and reliable.

It extended its gratitude to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (Bomba) team involved for their swift response in extinguishing the fire, effectively preventing its spread while minimising potential damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and Sarawak Energy is working closely with relevant authorities while conducting a comprehensive assessment to determine the extent of the damage.

Sarawak Energy’s assured its priority remains the safety and well-being of the public and its employees – its technical teams are on alert and standby 24 hours a day in accordance to well-established protocols.

It said this is crucial in facilitating responses to various situations while enabling effective risk management and detection of anomalies that allows prompt address of any issues that may arise.

Those encountering dangerous situations that may present electrical hazards are advised to alert Sarawak Energy’s technical team immediately by dialling 1300-88-3111 or chat with its virtual agent Carina.

Alternatively, customers can check out Sarawak Energy’s mobile app SEB cares, which can be downloaded via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.