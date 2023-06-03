Open house tradition unites Malaysians, says Lee

MIRI (June 3): The open house tradition during festivals ought to be continued for generations to come, said state Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“I strongly encourage our younger generation to continue this open house and visiting traditions set by our elders as this is the best platform for people of all races to get together and mingle with one another, irrespective of race and religion,” he told reporters.

He said this when met at a Gawai Dayak open house hosted by Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri chairlady Kijan Toynbee at her residence in Pujut 3B here yesterday.

“We celebrate festivals like Gawai, Hari Raya, Chinese New Year and even Christmas together, and this is the uniqueness of Sarawak.

“We have different communities but when we have festivals, we celebrate them together,” said Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Kijan – a former Miri City Council (MCC) councillor and also former political secretary to the chief minister – thanked Lee for taking time off his busy schedule to visit her.

“This is a time when we get together and enjoy each other’s company. We’re happy to have Dato Sri Lee with us today as it shows that despite his busy schedule, he never forgets the people during festive season like this,” said Kijan, accompanied by her husband Paul Toynbee.

Also attending the open house were MCC councillors and Sarawak United People’s Party members.