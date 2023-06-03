Parents upset with SBA over Sukma selection trial

KUCHING (June 3): A group of parents have voiced deep dissatisfaction with the Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) concerning an upcoming selection trial.

The association recently released a list of players invited to attend the trial. For those not called up, based on past practice, it spells the end of any hope to represent Sarawak in the next Sukma (Malaysia Games).

The shuttlers involved are around the age of 16 to 20 as eligibility for Sukma is below 21.

According to the disgruntled parents, the trial from June 16 to 18 is not “an open selection” as were such trials used in the past to select the state team for Sukma. The SBA has a ranking list of players based on past tournament results. The parents who approached The Borneo Post complained that some higher ranked players are not called up but others ranked lower are.

“I have invested money and time (since his son was seven) … to turn him into a better player to represent Sarawak one day … to our dismay my son is not even allowed to participate in the Sukma selection,” one of them told The Borneo Post.

“How do we as parents motivate them (young shuttlers) … if selective selection is being practised?,” he asked.

The dissatisfaction is also rooted in the perception that the SBA is biased in favour of players who train with the association. Many aspiring players, however, actually prefer to train with established clubs or engage coaches for greater flexibility in the training programme and schedule.

“We are very sad to learn that this is the way to motivate and scout for young talent in Sarawak,” another parent said.

Even some of those invited to attend are also unhappy with the trial dates. The three-day selection trial is followed immediately by the four-day MSS Zonal Inter-School Championships from June 19 to 22 involving many top junior shuttlers. Concerns over injury risks amid the prolonged hectic schedule are also raised by the parents.

“All players have no time to rest in between these two important tournaments. The coach cannot do anything for the players as his request has been turned down by the SBA regardless of any reason and feedback from players and parents,” one other parent complained.

“Where is the spirit of dialogue and consultation with stakeholders that SBA officials like its secretary Ting Ching Zung long promised to avoid such “unpleasant situation(s)”, the group lamented.