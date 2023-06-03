Pickup truck driver killed after crashing into Serian-Kuching road barrier

KUCHING (June 3): A 43-year-old man was killed after the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a road barrier at KM12 Serian-Kuching road around 8.30pm last night.

Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis identified as the driver as Fong Min Chung.

“Due to the impact, the pickup truck driver was thrown out from the vehicle.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene following severe head injuries,” Aswandy said in a statement.

It is believed that Fong somehow lost control of the vehicle while on his way to Kuching from Serian.

His body was later brought to Serian Hospital for a postmortem.

Aswandy added the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.