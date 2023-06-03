PKR Sarawak condemns attack on assemblyman as ‘uncivilised’

MIRI (June 3): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has condemned an incident earlier this week, where an assemblyman was injured after he was attacked by a group of men.

In a press statement, PKR state leadership council (MPN) chairman Roland Engan described such violence as “uncivilised’.

“Whatever was the cause of the argument, it should not have ended in an incident that caused such injuries, especially as we’re preparing to celebrate the Gawai Festival,” he said.

On Tuesday, the assemblyman was attacked by a group of unknown men at a housing area in Tabuan Jaya, Kuching.

Roland said the incident was a reminder for the people to always maintain the spirit of brotherhood among one another, as well as among the leaders.

“Parti Keadilan Rakyat Sarawak remains with the fight to ensure justice and well-being for all.

“There is no place for violence in our country, especially when we are all upholding the concept of ‘Malaysia Madani’ (A Civilised Malaysia),” he stressed.

He also called on the authorities concerned to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure that the legal process would run smoothly and justly.

In a statement yesterday, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the assemblyman had reported the attack occurred after he had a word with a group of men behaving suspiciously in Tabuan Jaya.

Mohd Azman said the police are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 of the same Code for criminal intimidation.