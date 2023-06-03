Police say sending investigation on Dr Mahathir to prosecutors next week

KUALA LUMPUR (June 3): The police have completed their investigation against former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for remarks that allegedly belittled the country’s monarchy.

Yesterday, officers from the Classified Crime Investigation Unit recorded Dr Mahathir’s statement at Yayasan Al Bukhary for the investigation on his remarks as well as his “Malay Proclamation”.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has completed the investigation paper into Tun Dr Mahathir over the case of insult towards the royal institution and it will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers on June 6, in accordance with Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution,” PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said in a statement.

The cited article states that it is the AG’s prerogative to decide all prosecutions in the country.

Noorsiah also said the investigation into the “Malay Proclamation” was ongoing, with investigators still to question PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Penang Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy.

Dr Mahathir has purported his “Malay Proclamation” to be an initiative to unite the Malay community by addressing 12 key problems they face and bridging the group’s political differences, despite his leading role in at least four Malay political parties so far.

Last month, Hadi as well others such as Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and information chief Datuk Razali Idris signed on to Dr Mahathir’s proclamation.

Dr Mahathir developed the proclamation after a humiliating defeat in the 15th general election, when he and all other Pejuang candidates lost their deposits due to failing to receive the minimum number of votes. — Malay Mail