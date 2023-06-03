Pusa to receive new administrative complex soon, says Premier

KUCHING (June 3): The Sarawak government will build a new administrative complex for the Pusa district soon, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the establishment of the new building, which will cost about RM50 million, will be equipped with an Information Technology (IT) facility to ensure the efficiency of service delivery.

The project also includes a new road linking the site to Pusa town, he said.

“Since Pusa has been upgraded as a full district, we will develop a new district administrative centre, including the office building. Our acting State Secretary has said the administration has identified the site to build the complex, and it must be equipped with the latest IT facilities.

“Then, we will create a road network connecting the centre of the district to the subdistrict. That means that the Pusa administrative centre will be a new hub for the Betong division,” he said when launching the Batang Lupar Parliamentary-level Gawai Raya Open House in Pusa today.

Abang Johari said this in response to a request by Batang Lupar MP Mohamad Shafizan Kepli, who had raised the matter in his welcoming speech earlier.

According to Shafizan, the district had yet to be built with a modern administrative building since its elevation to full district status in 2017 and believed the proposed complex will not only uplift the district but stimulate economic growth.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari also agreed to build a new district mosque for Pusa and to set aside an additional RM10 million for the construction of four mosques and two suraus in Pusa.