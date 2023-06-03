Sabah lose to Kedah after defender hospitalised

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): Sabah FC concluded the first round Super League fixtures with a 2-1 defeat to Kedah Darul Aman FC in Alor Setar on Friday.

Gabriel Peres headed Sabah into an early lead but Lee Tuck scored in each half to secure Kedah a comeback win at the Darul Aman Stadium.

The Rhinos started the match brightly when Peres raced to meet captain Baddrol Bakthiar’s free kick with a powerful downward header for the opening goal after eight minutes of play.

And they continued to impress going on the attack until an unfortunate incident that ended Jailton Paraiba’s involvement on the night before the half-hour mark.

The nimble-footed Brazilian winger, who has been impressive from the start, came off worse in a tussle for the ball with a Kedah defender as he fell head first to the ground.

After a brief treatment at the centre of the field, Paraiba was rushed to the hospital were he underwent X-ray and CT-scan to make sure he did not suffer concussion or serious injury.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee admitted losing Paraiba has affected the team’s momentum, although he believed the failure to adapt to the changes made following the incident contributed to the defeat.

“Whatever happens in a match, we need to adapt to any changes made. However, we failed to protect our lead after we were forced into making a change to our play.

“Kedah, with the quality players especially in one-on-one situation, were able to contain and stifle us despite the change,” said Kim Swee after the game.

Manuel Hidalgo was particularly impressive for Kedah on the night where after keeping the ball in play with superb touch on right flank, he found Lee Tuck with a precise pass into the box allowing the latter to equalise in the 42nd minute.

Argentine midfielder Hidalgo was also heavily involved leading up the second goal when his cross into the box was half cleared by the Sabah backline and Lee Tuck was at the right place and time to sidefoot the ball home for the crucial winner.

The unfavourable outcome saw the end of Sabah’s run of five unbeaten league games (two draws and three wins) as they finished with seven wins, three draws and three losses in 13 first round matches.

Sabah also dropped to fifth in the 14-team standing with Kedah replacing them in fourth spot.

“I don’t think we are far behind (from the front pack) … we only suffered three losses in the first round, all of which away fixtures.

“We must bounce back in the second round where we must try to win points from away matches while to continue our (good) record in Likas, which is very important.

“There are 13 more games to be played in the second round and anything can still happen. I believe we are still on the right track and it is not too late to challenge for best league placing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Paraiba has been cleared to rejoin the team after X-ray and CT Scan detected no serious injury.

Sabah FC in a brief statement in their official Facebook on Friday stated the doctor attending to Paraiba confirmed the Brazilian suffered only soft tissue injury.

The news should give Sabah a huge boost to face their upcoming game against PDRM FC at the MBPJ Stadium on June 8, especially when the team’s other winger Saddil Ramdani is only expected to return to action from injury in several weeks.