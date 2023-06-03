Seven held for allegedly attacking man in Luyang

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): Six men and a woman were detained by police for allegedly attacking a man outside an entertainment center in Luyang Commercial Center here on Thursday.

A two-minute and 56-second recording of the incident was captured from a nearby closed-circuit television (CCTV) and went viral in social media.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent Hajah Kalsom Idris said investigation revealed the incident took place around 5pm on June 1.

She said police received a report from the victim who claimed to have been beaten and threatened by a group of people.

“Based on the police report made by the male victim, a couple approached and asked him to step outside the entertainment center.

“While outside, a group of people surrounded the victim before they attacked him. Due to the attack, the victim sustained injuries on his face, head and body,” said Kalsom in a statement on Saturday.

The attackers then pushed the victim into a vehicle and he was taken to the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters (IPD KK).

The attackers also allegedly took the victim’s handphones and destroyed it.

“According to the victim, while on the way to the police station, one of the attackers took out an iron rod and threatened the victim saying ‘kalau kau mengaku semua akan selesai, kau masih keras kepala tidak mengaku’ (if you confess everything will be settled, you’re still stubborn for not confessing).

“While inside the car, three men also continued to beat and kick the victim while one of them continued to threaten him,” said Kalsom.

Kalsom said upon reaching IPD KK, the victim lodged a police report before he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital II for treatment.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Following the incident and acting on the information, police detained six men and a woman for police investigation.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, said Kalsom, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 325 and Section 506 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation respectively.

Kalsom said following the arrests of all the suspects, police believed they will be able to solve the case soon.

She urged the public not to make any speculation, share or spread any unverified information of the incident in social media.