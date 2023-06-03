S’wak kabbadi players keep M’sian flag flying in Indonesia

KUCHING (June 3): The Malaysian women’s team, represented by players from Sarawak, finished a commendable third place in the recent International Kabbadi Championships held in Bali, Indonesia.

Coached by Muhammad Syukran Wahab from Sarawak, the national team got off to a losing start, falling 15-57 to Asian Games bronze medallist Thailand in the opener before suffering a second consecutive defeat to Indonesia B made up by the nation’s Asian Games squad.

However, the Malaysians bounced back to beat Indonesia A 27-15 to collect the bronze medal.

Thailand took the gold while Indonesia B finished as runners-up.

In the men’s competition, Thailand completed a fine double. Malaysia and Indonesia finished second and third respectively.

Malaysia’s women’s team comprised Nurul Afiqah Yunus (captain), Siti Nor Hafizah Sukor @ Kamel (vice captain), Faizah Jasmi, Nur Ismahani Isnizam, Yeo Hai Hong, Hanisah Hassan, Siti Nur Bellyna Mohammad Benjamin, Nurfalah Zulhijjah Norolashikin, Farra Diana Othman, Nurul Alia Fatisya Ahmad Nizam, Syazwani Aifin Samsuddin and Arifahtul Nabilah Suffian.

The squad was managed by Muttiah Pillai Sinnathambi who is also from Sarawak.

Sarawak Kabbadi head coach Ganesan Punisamy revealed that the players are a combination of seniors and those training for the next Sukma.

“This is certainly a very good exposure for the Sukma team as the majority of them except for Syazwani and Yeo are playing in their first international competition

“I am happy for the team because they were facing strong teams and the Indonesian national junior team and it is not easy to compete in international events like this and secure a bronze medal,” he told thesundaypost.

“Experience let the team down and l am very sure that this team will be stronger in the future competitions.

“On behalf of Sarawak, l would like to thank the Kabbadi Association of Malaysia for giving the opportunity and trust to Muttiah who is also Sarawak Kabbadi Association president and Mohd Syukran to lead the team.

“Thanks also goes to Sarawak Sports Corporation and its chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan for their strong support to Sarawak Kabbadi,” added Ganesan.