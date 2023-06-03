Zahid: Premier of S’wak to attend Umno general assembly on June 9

SIBU (June 3): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will attend the 2023 Umno general assembly at Dewan Merdeka on June 9.

He confirmed this at a press conference held after attending the Gawai Dayak celebration at Rumah Richard Engking in Kapit today.

“I thank the Premier of Sarawak, who is also the chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), for confirming with me this morning that he will go to Dewan Merdeka on June 9 for the Umno general assembly.

“This is a manifestation that is so meaningful for me, because the Prime Minister himself, who is Pakatan Harapan chairman and leader of the unity government, will be attending,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid added that Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal will also be attending, and expressed his hopes that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) president Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor will also attend.

“In the coming assembly, all 19 component party presidents under the unity government will be attending. This is a good sign, because this is a recognition to Umno and Barisan Nasional — we are making an effort to strengthen our unity government,” he said.

Touching on the six state elections in the Peninsula, Ahmad Zahid hoped component parties from the unity government will be given the mandate.

Meanwhile, he said the harmonious society despite the diverse backgrounds of Malaysia is its pillar towards unity.

“We need to understand and accept different cultures — it is these differences that build Malaysia Madani.

“We have the Sedition Act to ensure peace — anyone who raises or creates hateful sentiments will have action taken under the Act. Islam is our official religion but our people have the freedom to practise their own religion,” he said at the event.

During the event, Ahmad Zahid announced an allocation of RM1 million for the upgrading of Rumah Richard Engking, and RM300,000 for its wiring and piping.

He said he would also give an allocation for them to build a concrete bridge.

Also present were Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Minister of Utilities and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Tuai Rumah Richard and others.