Attack on assemblyman: Four arrested, all having prior records, says police chief

KUCHING (June 4): Four local men, aged between 23 and 32, have been arrested over alleged involvement in a recent assault on a Sarawak assemblyman.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, in a statement, said the arrests were made by teams from Kuching District police headquarters (IPD) in separate locations here today.

“The suspects were arrested at Tabuan Hilir, Semariang, Petra Jaya and Jalan Simpang Tiga here.

“Also seized by police was a white sedan at Taman Sukma, Jalan Sultan Tengah, believed to have been used by the suspects during the incident,” he said, adding that background checks showed that all four suspects had prior criminal records.

Moreover, results from the urine tests showed three of them testing positive for methamphetamine, and one for marijuana, added Azman.

“Remand order on the suspects has been approved by the Magistrate, taking effect for four days until June 8, to assist in the investigation of the case.”

It is informed that the case is investigated under Section 506 and Section 323 of the Penal Code which, respectively, provide for imprisonment up to two years or fine, or both; and imprisonment of up to a year or a fine up to RM2,000, or both.

Azman also said the investigation papers would be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers.