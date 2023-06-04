Deputy minister: Recognise Gawai Dayak celebration as public holiday in Malaysia

BINTULU (June 4): The Malaysia Madani government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should recognise Gawai Dayak celebration as a public holiday in Malaysia, said Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) said this was in line with the Madani concept promoted by the Prime Minister.

Wilson Ugak thus hoped the proposal can be brought to the cabinet for consideration with the aim of enabling all Malaysians to celebrate Hari Gawai Dayak together.

“If Hari Raya can be a holiday, Chinese New Year can be a holiday and other festivals are also a holiday, why not (make) Gawai a holiday as well so that in the Madani government, all people can experience this celebration,” Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) reported.

He said there are Dayak tribes who live and work in Peninsular Malaysia and cannot go back for holidays, at least this will provide them with the opportunity to celebrate Gawai Dayak festival with their friends and family there.

“I request this proposal to be taken up by the government led by Datuk Seri Anwar, taking into account one day off for Gawai Dayak celebration in the future.

“This means that we pay respect to the Dayak tribes in our country,” he told the media covering his Gawai Dayak open house in Jalan Sebiew today.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was the guest-of-honour at the event.

