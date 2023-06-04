‘Friendship City’ a strategic way to strengthen Miri’s economic growth, says Mayor

MIRI (June 4): The Miri City Council (MCC) strives to strengthen all efforts towards facilitating local economic activities that cover educational, cultural and sports exchange programmes.

In this respect, such efforts could be realised through the establishment of ‘Friendship Cities’ with other nations, said Miri Mayor Adam Yii.

“The realignment of MCC’s strategic plan in this particular aspect (cooperation via ‘Friendship City’ programme) is meant to strengthen all efforts towards facilitating economic activities including educational, cultural and sports exchange programmes, all aimed at stimulating the economic growth of Miri City,” he said in a statement, released in connection with the signing of a letter of intent for ‘Friendship City Cooperation’ with South Tangerang City in Banten Province of Republic of Indonesia, in South Tangerang recently.

Yii, also Pujut assemblyman, represented the MCC, while South Tangerang City was represented by Mayor Benyamin Davnie.

Adding on, Yii expressed hope that the cooperation would promote prosperity and better public services in both cities, focusing on tourism, culture, education and creative economy.

According to the Miri Mayor, MCC has so far established ‘Friendship City’ ties with the Hualian City in Taiwan, Weihai City of Shandong Province in the People’s Republic of China, La Trinidad City in the Philippines, Gochang County in South Korea, and Singkawang in Indonesia.

“The MCC is establishing similar relationships with two cities in the People’s Republic of China, namely Nanning City in Guangxi Province and Zhangzhou City in Fujian Province,” added Yii.

Located about 30km on the southwest border of Jakarta, South Tangerang is a part of the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan, and is the second-largest city in Banten in terms of population.

It has been growing rapidly, not only as a Jakarta’s satellite city but also in terms of the development of business and commercial districts due to large-scale urban planning commissioned by private developers.