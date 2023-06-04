Gawai parade a good platform for Bidayuh youths to uphold community’s culture, says MP

KUCHING (June 4): The inaugural ‘Brarak & Bipajak Gawai Bisegu’ can be a platform for Bidayuh youths to appreciate the rich culture of the community, said Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin.

This, he said, should be done so that their culture could be preserved.

“I hope that this platform could be used by our (Bidayuh) youths to remind themselves of the rich culture (of the community) as well as to appreciate it, so that it would not be lost in time,” he told reporters when met during the parade at Kampung Segu Bunuk near here, yesterday afternoon.

Adding on, Willie was encouraged by the overwhelming response to the event, despite it being held for the first time.

In this respect, he said similar events would be held for next year, ‘and the years to come’.

Organised by Persatuan Segu Bunuk Penrissen (PSBP), the ‘Brarak & Bipajak Gawai Bisegu 2023’ involved six contingents, representing the hosting village Kampung Segu Bunuk, Kampung Sumur Bunuk, Kampung Sorot Bunuk, Kampung Bratan Bunuk, Kampung Sibatuh Bunuk and Kampung Punau Bunuk.

The participants first converged on Bung Barau Tourist Information Centre, where they performed traditional dances before commencing the parade leading to Kampung Bunuk longhouse.

They all remained enthusiastic throughout the programme, even braving the downpour that came down around 4pm.

Members of the Kampung Sorot Bunuk contingent made the parade livelier as they chanted their village’s name while performing the traditional dances throughout the walk.

Willie, accompanied by his wife Datin Yee Chooi Ling, also joined the contingents.

A Gawai dinner took place after the parade, which included stage performances.