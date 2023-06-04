Kuantan housewife claims loss of RM110,556 in online job scam

KUANTAN (June 4): A housewife claims to have lost RM110,556 after being duped by a scam syndicate offering part-time jobs on social media.

Pahang police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said the 36-year-old victim claimed that based on the advertisement on Telegram on May 30, she was only required to like and share YouTube videos.

“The victim said she was offered a commission of between 15 and 20 per cent for doing eight tasks, but she had to make a payment first to get a link to the videos.

“She then withdrew her savings and borrowed money from her friends to pay the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the victim had made 21 online money transfers to five accounts provided by the suspect before realising she had been cheated.

The victim lodged a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters yesterday.

Yahaya advises the public not to be easily deceived by advertisements on social media, especially those that offer high profits for doing simple jobs. – Bernama