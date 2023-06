SIBU (June 4): Lanang MP Alice Lau visited the fire victims of Rumah Nglai Usit, Jalan Pulau Dudong here yesterday to deliver RM12,000 in cash assistance.

Lau, who is Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, hoped the aid would help alleviate the burden of the affected families.

“I will try my best to help them rebuild their longhouse,” she said in a Facebook post.

The 12-door longhouse was destroyed Thursday night on the first day of the Gawai Dayak celebration. Eighty residents were rendered homeless.