Landfill fire breaks out in Kuala Baram

MIRI (June 4): A fire broke out at a half-acre landfill site at Mile 1, Kuala Baram here on Saturday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 chief Supt Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal, an emergency call on the incident was received at around 9.30 pm.

“Five firefighters from the Lutong fire station, led by senior fire officer II Roslie Rabaha, were deployed to the scene located some eight kilometres from the station,” he said.

The team used the auxiliary water line sourced from their fire engine to put out the fire and had to form a fire break using the contractor’s excavator as there was no source of water supply at the site, he added.

The firefighters ended the operation at 11.35 pm after ensuring that the fire was completely extinguished.