Malaysia offers condolence to India over train tragedy

NEW DELHI (June 4): Malaysia has offered its condolences to India over Friday’s train disaster that left hundreds of people dead or wounded.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir condoled the deaths and wished recovery to those injured in the accident in the eastern state of Odisha.

“We stand together with the people of India during this very difficult time,” he said in a tweet.

The High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi on Saturday extended its support and sympathy to India over the tragedy.

“We join the government and the people of India in praying for the success of the rescue mission and offer our deepest sympathies to the bereaved families,” the Malaysian diplomatic mission said in a tweet.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the crash site in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday, vowed action against anyone found guilty of lapses in the accident in which three trains were involved.

The collision between the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express and the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast trains has killed almost 300 people and injured about 900.

One of the trains also hit a parked freight train.

Indian railway officials said work to clear the site and restore train services has begun.

The latest train disaster has renewed questions about safety standards and funding of India’s vast rail network.

India has about 67,000 km of train tracks and operates 14,000 trains daily. – Bernama