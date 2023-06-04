Mayor: Applications for operating stalls at Kuching Festival 2023 nearly double that of last year

KUCHING (June 4): The number of applications for operating stalls at this year’s Kuching Festival Food Fair has nearly doubled that of last year, said Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South Mayor said a total of 809 applications had been received while the total number of stalls being offered for this year’s festival stood at 345.

“Last year, we offered a total of 330 stalls and the number of applications we received was 520,” he said during his Facebook live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ yesterday.

According to him, the stalls being offered at the Kuching Festival Food Fair are divided into categories namely top stall, double stall, single stall and half stall.

He said the applications for these stalls closed on May 31 and the council will go into a selection process next week.

Wee said the selection criteria would be based on creativity, innovativeness and prominence, adding that the food fair is not any random night market.

He pointed out that selected stall operators and their staffers will be expected to go through health screening as well as undergo safety, hygiene and hospitality course.

“This is to help ensure that all food offered is of utmost safe and hygienic, and that quality customer service is there,” he said.

He said such hospitality course aimed at enhancing the know-how and skills of petty traders in delivering their services to the community.

The Mayor added that the council is still in the midst of finalising the hospitality course, which should be introduced soon after the selection process is done.