Mindef preparing national defence industry policy, says deputy minister

JITRA (June 4): The Defence Ministry (Mindef) is preparing a national defence industry policy that will be launched this year to expand the industry by creating more jobs in the field.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that the ministry was preparing documents relating to the policy currently and expressed confidence that the defence industry could produce high-income jobs for locals.

The policy would also play a role in producing more students from the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) with the expertise in operating high-tech national defence assets in the future, he told reporters after a townhall session with students at Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Polytechnic (Polimas) here today.

“If we look at cybersecurity, it’s a new aspect in the defence world, that’s why we want to prepare this capability in students and at the same time, we will try to match it to the needs at Mindef.

“That’s why we will introduce the National Defence Industry Policy,” he said, adding that the marketability of UPNM students would not be limited to the defence industry. — Bernama