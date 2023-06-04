Nanta: Zahid’s presence at Kapit Gawai do reflects close state, federal ties

KAPIT (June 4): The presence of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the Gawai Dayak 2023 Kapit Open House here reflects the close cooperation between the state and federal governments.

In stating this, Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said it would be unlikely for any major infrastructure development to be carried out successfully in the state without the good relations forged between Sarawak and Putrajaya.

Moreover, he said more roads and related facilities needed to be undertaken in Sarawak, especially in the rural areas, in line with the aspirations of ‘Malaysia Madani’ initiated by the unity government.

“Kapit has gone through a lot of transformation phases, in terms of infrastructure and socio-economic development over the years. This is not an easy task, taking into account the challenges.

“Kapit is roughly the size of the state of Pahang, with geographical challenges in the forms of rugged terrain and rivers.

“The road connectivity to Kapit, which in the past had relied solely on river transportation, has changed its socio-economic landscape, as can be seen in increasing economic activities and the roads getting more crowded.

“This clearly shows that road infrastructure has a positive spillover effect, which is significant to the people,” said Nanta, who is Kapit MP, in his speech for the Gawai event at the civic centre here yesterday.

He also took the opportunity to thank Ahmad Zahid – also federal Minister of Rural and Regional Development – for his attendance at the open house here, despite his busy schedule.

“The Deputy Prime Minister fulfilled our invitation of celebrating Gawai Dayak together with the people of Kapit. His presence means so much to the Kapit folks – it is a reflection of the close relationship between the leader and the people.”

More on road development, Nanta said as the parliamentarian for Kapit, he planned for better land connectivity benefitting the rural communities.

In this aspect, he said efforts had been taken for a road to be constructed along the Rajang River, on the northern bank side – an area not serviced by any express boat operation, except for a few private boats.

On another subject, Nanta also informed Ahmad Zahid about the approval for the Professional Mara College project, with the identified land in Kapit having been acquired and awaiting works to kick off.

Meanwhile in his speech, Ahmad Zahid announced the approval for a number of infrastructure projects requested by Nanta previously, such as the Nanga Semaram-Song and Sungai Sut-Rumah Juntan (Baleh) road projects, as well as the Ulu Sungai Amang Bridge project.

The grand Gawai Dayak 2023 Kapit Open House was jointly organised by Nanta and Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat who is Bukit Goram assemblyman.

Among the dignitaries attending the open house were Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie, and Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sarawak, Sabah Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.