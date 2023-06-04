Of triumph and tragedy: A tale of two celebrities

THERE was quite a bit of hoo-ha among Malaysians, and not a few Hongkongers, when Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh won an Oscar for the Best Actress category at the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023.

In the hastily-organised press conference on ‘Pride of Malaysia Michelle Yeoh Homecoming Public Fan Meet’ in Kuala Lumpur, Yeoh marvelled: “I’ve never seen so many (media) at one place.”

Perhaps she could have added ‘so many politicians’ who were there in person, or in spirit.

Yeoh said she was extremely grateful for the support from the Malaysian public during the Oscars (sic).

“I heard the roar of joy and happiness … so I thank all of you. You have been on that journey with me … I felt your support I felt your strength,” she said emotionally.

Note that by ‘the journey’, she was referring specifically to the Oscars.

As it is our wont, Malaysia is quick to claim affinity to any Malaysia-born who has won some international recognitions. The public, netizens and politicians congratulated Yeoh on her historic win at the Academy Awards. She is the first Malaysian and Asian to win ‘Best Actress’ at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the actress on her win and paid tribute to her illustrious career.

“In creating history by being not just the first Malaysian, but the very first Asian actress to win in this category, we take enormous pride in her achievement, adding to a long list of successes and capping a critically acclaimed acting career spanning decade.

“Coupled with this latest accomplishment, Michelle’s illustrious and exemplary career in this field will certainly continue to be a source of great inspiration and motivation to our homegrown actors and actresses and provide even greater impetus to the growth of our local industry”.

Not to be outdone, Hong Kong’s Culture, Sports, and Tourism secretary Kevin Yeung claimed that Yeoh was a Hong Kong actor.

“Michelle Yeoh first made a name in the Hong Kong film sector, then moved on to the international stage with her exceptionally outstanding acting skills and hard work. We are really empowered by the fact that Hong Kong actors have continued to shine in the global film industry.”

Though Hong Kong Tourism Secretary did not quite make the claim of Yeoh being a Hongkonger, but his remark did raise the ire of a number of Malaysians.

As one Malaysian netizen wrote: “This Hong Kong Tourism Secretary doesn’t even have common sense, she is Malaysian! You didn’t do your homework. You have the cheek to be the secretary”, and “Anyone who speaks Cantonese is a Hongkonger?”

However, it was not all bouquets and congratulations for Yeoh – there were a few brickbats as well.

One writer said: “I don’t see why Malaysians are so ecstatic about Michelle Yeoh winning the Oscar. What is so Malaysian about her? She went off to Hong Kong to start her acting career, then moved on to Hollywood. She presumably comes back to Malaysia for holidays.

“Has she done anything for Malaysia? Has she even helped the Malaysian film industry in any way? Does she invest the millions she makes in Malaysian films? Not as far as I know.”

The critics and the admirers are all correct. Yes, Michelle Yeoh is a Malaysian. She was born in Ipoh. She has the NRIC and passport to prove it.

She did not find the support structure and system in Malaysia for her film career. She went to Hong Kong at a young age and fought for her dream in cauldron of competition that is Hong Kong.

She has the determination, the dedication to hard work and tenacity to plough on despite all the challenges and difficulties, of which I am sure there were plenty.

Of course, I am sure she has the talent as well.

The critic of our blind adoration of Yeoh asked: “Has she done anything for Malaysia? Has she even helped the Malaysian film industry in any way? Does she invest the millions she makes in Malaysian films? Not as far as I know.”

No, she did not and does not, but she could very well retort: “Why should I?”

It is a fact that Malaysia does not provide the system and structure for the development of a film career, and that she had to leave home to go to Hong Kong.

She is indeed a Hong Kong actress. She could say: “I am alright with my millions here.”

By the way, she left home in the early 1980s and it took her a good 40 years to reach the apex of her acting career. That is a long time.

Fifty years ago on May 29, 1973, a Malaysian genius died. He was an artiste extraordinaire, at once a film actor, director, singer, songwriter, composer, and producer.

He lived just four years longer than it took Yeoh to achieve her dream to be the best actress.

He was involved in 66 films, composed and sung in at least 55 songs.

He was ‘the king, the god of the Malay film industry’ in the 1950s and 1960s. His name was on everyone’s lips in those days.

At that time Singapore was part of Malaya. The Malay entertainment and film industry was based in Singapore then. When Singapore left Malaysia in 1965, he moved to Kuala Lumpur.

He was at the peak of his career. He had a dream to develop the Malay film industry to a world standard.

There is a saying: “When you are famous and successful, everyone wants a piece of you.”

Very much like Yeoh now, Malaysians and Hongkongers are claiming her.

But there are significant words in that saying – ‘WANT A PIECE’. The Malaysian ‘friends’ merely wanted a piece of this genius. They were not willing to give or support him during the difficult journey to the top – to develop a Malay film industry to world standard.

It took only eight years for his dream to crush him.

He died a pauper and a bankrupt at the age of 44, of heart attack. Sure, we gave him honorific title like Tan Sri and even named some roads after him – but posthumously.

His name was P Ramlee.

When I shared my thoughts with a friend, he lamented: “This is so unfair.”

Yes indeed, but who says life is fair. As Bill Gates said: “Life is unfair, get used to it!”

I respect and salute Yeoh for her success.

I doubly respect and salute Tan Sri P Ramlee for having the idealism, the courage to live his dream.