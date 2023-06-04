Penguang: Maintain unity in diversity for future generation

MIRI (June 4): Sarawak’s unity in diversity must be maintained to guarantee a better future for the younger generation, said Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, who is Marudi assemblyman, said it is important for to safeguard racial unity and religious harmony in the state at all costs.

“Sarawak is a state of unity in diversity. Thus, it is important for us to safeguard this for the future generation,” he said during Gawai visits to several longhouses at Ulu Teru in Tinjar on Friday.

He was accompanied by his wife Datin Monica Ukong and community leaders from various races.

At the same time, Penguang stressed the need for the local community leaders to put aside their differences and work together and cooperate with government agencies, especially on development and well-being of the people.

He also thanked the people of Ulu Teru for their patience and support towards the transformation agenda set for the Tinjar area.

“Thank you for your support. There will be more to come, and it’s an honour to be able to serve,” he said.