PM Anwar congratulates Agong on his birthday

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with the celebration of His Majesty’s official birthday tomorrow. — Photo via Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR (June 4): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with the celebration of His Majesty’s official birthday tomorrow.

Anwar, on behalf of the unity government, prayed that the King, Queen and the entire Royal Family remain blessed with grace, guidance, health, and prosperity.

“I and all the people will continue to obey and remain loyal to the institution of the constitutional monarch,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

The prime minister also prayed that His Majesty remained steadfast in ruling fairly and equitably as the country’s head of state and guardian of Islam, as well as be a symbol of the unity and well-being of all races in Malaysia. — Bernama

