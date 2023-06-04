Putrajaya duty bound to allocate funding for Sarawak’s development, says Dr Sim

KUCHNG (June 4): The federal government is duty bound to allocate funding for the development of Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim said despite the unprecedented level of revenue recorded by Sarawak, the federal government still has to allocate funds for the development of Sarawak, particularly after extracting a huge oil and gas resources from the state over the past decades.

“Under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), it is the federal government’s obligation and responsibility to give us money, not just because we got money already (so there is no need for allocation). It is Sarawak’s entitlement,” he said during the party’s 64th anniversary celebration since founding at the party headquarters here today.

The deputy premier pointed out that Sarawak achieved RM12 billion in revenue last year under the leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, while in the span of only three months this year, the state has recorded RM5 billion in revenue.

He said the year 2018 marked a turning point for Sarawak after the four Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak component parties namely Parti Pesaka Bumitputera Bersatu (PBB), SUPP, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party left the BN coalition and set up Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) with an aim of achieving political and financial independence.

He added Abang Johari has unveiled the ambitious Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to chart the way forward for the state, with inclusivity, environmental sustainability and economic prosperity as the key features.

The other initiative is the Sarawak sovereign wealth fund with an initial appropriation of RM8 billion next year, Dr Sim said.

Thus, he said the priority of the GPS administration now is to seek the implementation of the state’s rights enshrined in MA63 as soon as possible, including in healthcare and education autonomy.

He also explained a political decision has to be made in regards to the much-publicised proposal to set up a cancer centre in the state.

Citing the success of Sarawak Heart Centre as an example, Dr Sim remarked 245,000 Sarawakian patients have benefitted from the services at the centre for the past 22 years.

“Another problem in Sarawak is our dropping birth rate. Sarawak population is getting old and we will be an aging society by 2027. By 2028, the population of Primary One pupils will be halved of that it is today.”

Meanwhile, Dr Sim said it is crucial for SUPP to be a part of mainstream politics under the ruling GPS coalition to drive Sarawak towards a prosperous future.

Dr Sim pointed out that SUPP is now supported by over 120,000 members throughout the state since the party’s establishment in 1959 and the party continues to remain relevant in fighting for the interests of the state.

“Because of the people in Sarawak, we remain around since 1959 but these 64 years have not been an easy journey. Some parties have ‘close shop’ but I promise we will remain relevant and reliable for our services and fighting for Sarawak in mainstream politics,” said Dr Sim.

He also chastised critics who have repeatedly casted doubt on the party’s leadership and role in the struggle for a better Sarawak, as well as fostering division within the party.

In celebration of Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence this year, Dr Sim said a convention will be held soon and Abang Johari will grace the event.