Quaint abode nestled amidst the clouds

Kampung Sapit and many other Bidayuh villages across Padawan Highlands offer great attractions for eco-adventure thrill-seekers

THE influx of tourists into Sarawak post-Covid-19 pandemic era comprises those who seek the thrill of conquering the rugged outdoors, or to bask in the beauty of the all-natural scenery.

In this regard, the Padawan Highlands are certainly capable of offering such experiences to newcomer and seasoned travellers alike.

The expansive area is home to seemingly endless mountain range, beautiful waterfalls, lush tropical forests, and challenging hiking trails, as well as many Bidayuh villages existing side by side with nature.

One of these villages is Kampung Sapit – a quaint settlement of some 70 families, reachable via a two-hour drive from Kuching City.

Popularly known as ‘a village in the clouds’, it is nestled on a site 1,000m above sea level, right between Sarawak and Indonesia’s Kalimantan.

At such altitude, Kampung Sapit offers an extraordinary view of the endless mountain range across the Padawan Highlands. In the wee hours of the day, the area is enveloped in blankets of clouds – a dream scenario for any landscape photographer worth his skills.

Hardcore trekkers and outdoors enthusiasts would definitely enjoy the challenging trails and the captivating natural setting. Such an adventure is covered all along the hike to Piin Bereh Waterfall in Gun Tembawang, Subah Waterfall, Sangoh Waterfall and ‘Malindo 144’, a peak on the border of Sarawak and Kalimantan.

Recently, thesundaypost went to the village for a trip and managed to capture some of these sights on camera. One might say that such a view resembled that of the Cameron Highlands in Pahang, or that of the Li River snaking across the mountain range in the city of Guilin, China.

It must be said that the sunrise peeking through the mountains was a scene to behold, more than compensating the rain that hit the night before, which left us unable to stargaze into the sky.

‘Sarawak Product Experience’

In late March this year, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) had arranged for a media trip to Kampung Sapit, organised as part of its ‘Sarawak Product Experience’ (SPE) initiative, aimed at introducing and promoting hundreds of tourist attractions in the state.

Representatives of STB and the media, as well as some other participants, stayed at the campsites dotted across the village throughout the three-day, two-night outing.

Upon arrival, the visitors were greeted by Julia Ridang, the manager of the Kiyau Campsite.

The hiking expedition to Malindo 144 took off right after everyone had settled in. Depending on the speed and the weather condition, one could reach the peak within 45 minutes.

However, due to slight rain not long after the hikers had embarked from the village, the whole climb-and-descent journey took more than an hour.

One might assume that deep within the village, the Internet coverage would be poor, but in the village, the connectivity was like that over the city area, thanks to the telecommunication tower that was built several years ago. As such, visitors should not be worried about the connectivity at all.

‘Narrow settlement’

The recorded history of Kampung Sapit began in 1878, recounting a story of a Biperoh warrior named Nagoh who hailed from Kampung Karu. Biperoh is one of the 20 Bidayuh sub-ethnic groups living in villages along the Borneo Highlands Road in Penrissen, an area near Kuching.

Kampung Sapit Security and Development Committee (JKKK) secretary Jessing Awos spoke about Nagoh’s mission, which was to behead the village chief of Kampung Tu’an in Kalimantan.

However during his journey there, Nagoh saw a heavenly lass bathing at a riverbank – he was immediately mesmerised by her beauty.

“Eventually, Nagoh found out that she was the daughter of the village chief. He then called off the mission and instead, asked the village chief for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“This, however, came with a condition – if Nagoh were to marry the girl, then he must stay in Kampung Tu’an,” said Jessing.

Nagoh obliged but during his stay at the village, he found that the land was getting smaller.

“As such, Nagoh set out to search for new land to set up a new village. However, he was first required to pass a sharpshooting test, commissioned by the village chief.

“Nagoh passed the test and after that, he went out from Kampung Tu’an and eventually, discovered a suitable land and established a village.

“The locality of the new village gave rise to its name – it was tightly sandwiched between the mountains and cliffs bordering Sarawak and Kalimantan.

Hence, the word ‘sapit’ or ‘sempit’, meaning ‘narrow’.

“Most of the land lots in this village now were previously parts of Kampung Kiding.

“To widen the area, several villagers at the time acquired parts of the land in Kampung Kiding,” said Jessing.

Majestic waterfalls

Another Bidayuh village in the Padawan Highlands worth mentioning is Kampung Assum, which is home to four waterfalls namely Nub, Bubby, Ahpot and Suran – the last of which is the peak of the hiking trail there.

The STB SPE group set off from Kampung Assum’s community hall, starting with a steady walk towards the tropical forests and continuing the trail on the mountains surrounded by diverse flora and fauna, and reaching Biya River.

The first stop was the Nub Waterfall, after a fairly easy hike. The trek heading to Bubby and Ahpot waterfalls, however, was a true test of stamina as the route was more energy-draining, consisting of much steeper uphill hikes towards both waterfalls. The expedition was later split into two – some managed to go to Bubby Waterfall, and others went straight to Ahpot Waterfall. Those reaching the latter were met with a majestic view, making the challenging trip all worthwhile.

The Suran Waterfall, however, demanded an even higher level of stamina with it being the pinnacle of the trail, having the highest and the steepest obstacle. Hikers would have to scale over the vertical cliffs amidst the dense forest before reaching the waterfall. The energetic ones could complete this journey within an hour and 45 minutes, but for some, it would take at least two hours.

According to Kampung Assum Recreational Club chairman Simus Pasi, the majority of the waterfalls were named after previous settlements or villages founded by his forefathers.

“These waterfalls were used by them for sustenance and agriculture purposes.”

Talking more about the steadily rising number of visitors coming to the village to undertake hiking trips to the waterfalls, Simus said it all began when the villagers personally brought in some foreigners who were seeking for such challenging thrill.

“With these waterfalls and hiking trails having the potential to become good tourism products, we held a meeting and set up a committee, which led to the formation of our village’s recreational club,” he added.