Sabah choir to tour Germany, Switzerland

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): The BCCM Youth Choir will tour Germany and Switzerland from June 15 to 26.

They will represent Sabah, Malaysia at the Mission Festival Open Ceremony (Esslingen, Germany), School Musical Symposium (Heilbronn, Germany) and Switzerland Concert (Zurich, Switzerland).

On Saturday night, the 25-member choir gave a recital and commissioning service at the BCCM Church.

Present was Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew who gave them a clarion message.

“As you set out on your remarkable journey to the Mission Festival in Germany and Switzerland, it is not just about performances as you are ambassadors of Sabah’s culture and tourism, and of our beloved homeland, Sabah.

It is not just about showcasing your talent as singers, dancers and musicians as it is also an opportunity to promote the culture of Sabah to an international audience. This is because each note that you sing, each performance you take on that stage, will be an invitation to the world to come and experience the beauty, diversity, harmony and warmth that our homeland has to offer,” said Liew.

The minister added at the congregation: “The BCCM Youth Choir’s dedication, talent and commitment to promoting the culture of Sabah are truly commendable. We are proud of you.

“As ambassadors of Sabah, you carry with you not just your voices and musical prowess, but also our vibrant culture, its people and rich traditions that make our land so unique.

“Your participation is also about fostering friendships. Through your performances and the sharing of pamphlets about Sabah, you have the power to touch hearts, bridge cultures, and ignite curiosity about its natural wonders.

“Embrace the chance to interact with the people you meet, share stories, and learn from their experiences. By doing so, you will become cultural ambassadors, breaking down barriers, and promoting understanding and unity.”

Liew, who is also Api Api Assemblywoman, urged the youth to spread the word about the breathtaking beauty of Mount Kinabalu, the wonders of the Kinabalu National Park, the mesmerising islands of Sipadan and Mabul as well as Sabah’s diverse communities, among other attractions.

Wishing the choir Bon Voyage, the Minister said: “I believe Germany and Switzerland await your arrival with open arms, eager to witness the magic that your choir creates. Your melodic harmonies and cultural presentations will resonate through churches and public spaces, spreading joy and enchantment to all who are fortunate enough to listen.

“May your journey be filled with memorable experiences, new friendships and a sense of accomplishment. Go forth and shine your light upon the world, carrying the spirit of Sabah within you.

“Sing with all your might, and may your voices and performances be the ambassadors that inspire the world to come and discover the wonders of Sabah.

“Let the world know that Sabah is a place of awe-inspiring landscapes, warm hospitality and a rich cultural heritage that beckons visitors from far and wide.”

At the Commissioning Ceremony, Bishop Rev Dr James Wong of BCCM Sabah on behalf of the church community expressed his gratitude to Liew for her efforts in facilitating the necessary arrangements and ensuring the success of the choir’s tour.

“The Minister’s attendance accorded a significant level of recognition for our youth choir, and her words of encouragement were inspiring to all choristers. Her enthusiastic involvement has left an indelible mark on all of us.

“More importantly, her strong support and participation has paved the way for our choir to travel to Germany and Switzerland to showcase Sabah’s musical talents and intricate culture,” Rev Dr Wong said.

Earlier, in his welcoming address, President of BCCM Vun Soon Chong said the Minister’s presence was not merely an act of duty but a testament to her genuine passion for the arts and development of our cultural heritage.

“Your full support has been instrumental in enabling the BCCM Youth Choir to embark on the journey to sing and share Sabah’s unique culture in Germany and Switzerland. It is an invaluable opportunity to go overseas and this experience will help shape their future,” he said.

The President noted that Liew’s leadership, vision and tireless efforts to promote culture (apart from tourism) have fostered an environment where young talents can flourish and contribute to the richness and diversity of our cultural tapestry.

“We are very fortunate to have a Minister who understands the transformative power of the arts and recognises the importance of investing in our cultural legacy,” Vun said.