Storage facility in Telaga Air razed in blaze

KUCHING (June 4): A storage facility for fish feed and vegetable fertilisers at Jalan Telaga Air, Mile 11, Matang here was destroyed in a fire this morning.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said a distress call was received at 11.36am and a team from the Petra Jaya fire station was rushed to the scene.

“The storage facility for fish feed and vegetable fertilisers was totally destroyed in the fire.

“Also destroyed was a three-tonne lorry where the damage could be seen at its engine and the seats,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The firefighters laid out a 100-foot long hose and an auxiliary channel using water sourced from the fire engine to extinguish the fire.

“The firefighting team used ‘offensive’ techniques until the fire was completely put out,” he added.

The incident did not involve any injuries or casualties.