Stressing party unity, Abg Jo says backstabbing will only divide PBB

KUCHING (June 4): Parti Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) leaders should never backstab one another, said party president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman, emphasised that it is crucial for PBB party leaders to uphold unity and stability, while being resolute in fighting for the rights of Sarawakians.

PBB leaders, he said, could not afford to fight among one another as it would only create internal issues and factions which could eventually divide the party.

Citing his good relations with PBB deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, the Premier remarked that both of them have never had any war of words since they first entered politics.

“Douglas does not backstab me. Even myself, I never thought of wanting to backstab him either,” said Abang Johari when officiating at the Batang Lupar parliamentary-level Gawai Raya Open House celebration in Pusa yesterday.

“We must focus with our work to fight for the rights of our Sarawak people and for Sarawak to be better developed,” he added.

On an unrelated matter, the Premier disclosed that he had raised issue on the construction of the Batang Lupar Bridge project which had fallen behind schedule to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, during the latter’s visit to his residence here yesterday morning.

“Douglas and I met our deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid to brief him on the Batang Lupar Bridge project, which was initiated and funded by the then Barisan Nasional federal government but was later cancelled by PH (Pakatan Harapan).

“Sarawak people never give up on challenges,” Abang Johari said, adding that Sarawakians and the state government will continue to fight for Sarawak’s rights.