Sukma sensation Lavinia reaches new milestone   

KUCHING (June 4): Lavinia Kho Jia Jie created history by becoming the first Sarawak bowler to claim a title in the Malaysian International Open Bowling Championships which ended at Sunway Mega Lanes, Sunway Pyramid in Selangor on Saturday.

The 18-year-old lass from Kuching outgunned Singapore’s Collean Pee 194-176 in the Women’s Open Masters finals to register her first win this year.

Lavinia was truly on cloud nine as the multiple gold medallist at the 2022 Sukma capped a double victory in the tournament after also bagging the Women’s Graded title on Friday.

“The win in the Women’s Open came as a pleasant surprise as l did not expect to win. I was just hoping for a podium finish and certainly did not want to finish last in the qualifying rounds. It turned out pretty well for me.

“I am truly excited and really, really happy with the achievement and I am still feeling shocked and numb over my victories,” she told The Borneo Post.

“I also feel very proud and happy as a Sarawakian because this also shows how we Sarawak athletes are brought up since we were young, that we are daring and courageous enough to face big challenges and obstacles in front of us,” she added.

Her upcoming tournaments include the Sarawak Hornbill International Open Tenpin Bowling Championships and the Thailand Open in July.

On Sukma XXI to be hosted by Sarawak next year, Lavinia expressed optimism that she can perform again to contribute gold medals to the Sarawak tenpin bowling team.

“I wish we can win the team event again in the next Sukma,” said the girl who won the Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles (with Nur Haziarah) and Women’s Team (with Nur Hazirah, Gillian Lim, Nur Aina Kamalia Abdul Ayub and Asya Dania Azree) in the 20th Sukma in Kuala Lumpur last year.